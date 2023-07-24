The Imperial County Board of Supervisors decided in a letter to support the Brawley-based meatpacking company's proposal to receive a federal grant to improve its facilities.
County of Imperial CEO Miguel Figueroa reported that the One World Beef company is seeking a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture within a program that supports independent meat and poultry processing businesses.
The Local Meat Capability Grant Program provides funds to provide more and better processing options for local producers by modernizing, expanding, diversifying, or decentralizing processing facilities.
The company plans to modify its Meat Waste Processing Department for food processing, with which it plans to increase the volume of value-added products, increase the demand for livestock from local producers, increase labor demand, and reduce the consumption of natural gas and water in its factory.
The company plans to install a material transfer and receiving system, the installation and integration of a new programmable logistics controller, and a human-machine interface control system.
Likewise, the company plans to replace its steam condensers with more efficient equipment and heat recovery.
The Department of Agriculture asked the company to include at least one letter of support from state, local or tribal leaders.
The letter bearing the signature of the Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, Ryan Kelley, is addressed to the administrator of the Agricultural Marketing Service of the Department of Agriculture, Bruce Summers.
According to the District 4 supervisor, the project will help maintain and improve the resilience of the food supply chain with the expansion and diversification of meat processing facilities.
According to the authorities, the project will allow the local company to receive and process meat waste in the Southern California region, with which it will be able to produce value-added products.
The supervisor expressed his support for the request for federal funds that will reduce pollution and water use, while promoting job creation in the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.