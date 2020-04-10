Order requires face coverings in public spaces

EL CENTRO – In an announcement that seemed inevitable, Imperial County official issued a new health officer order requiring all county residents and visitors to wear cloth facial coverings in public.
The order takes effect at 11:59 p.m. today and will remain in effect until further notice.
Previously, the county had issued a recommendation for mask on Monday. The new order gives that recommendation the force of law.
“What we know about COVID-19 continues to evolve,” said Public Health Officer Dr. Stephen Munday. “This new order is based on updated CDC guidance which shows that the use of face coverings may help reduce the spread of the illness by those who are infected but have not yet started to feel sick.”
Residents are instructed to wear cloth face coverings when leaving their homes or shelters and are likely to come in contact with other members of the public at places such as grocery stores, department stores such as warehouse and hardware stores, pharmacies, restaurants and other businesses that allow public access.
The use of face coverings is also required for all critical infrastructure workers, who while working at their respective places of employment, are likely to have direct contact with other members of the public, or for whatever reason are unable to maintain a minimum of 6 feet separation with other coworkers at all times.
Violation of the order is considered a misdemeanor punishable by a fine up to $1,000 and/or by a jail term up to 90 days, for each offense.
“The decision to require all residents and visitors to wear face coverings is meant to protect our community from the potential spread of COVID-19,” Chairman of the Board and District 2 Supervisor Luis A. Plancarte said. “I ask that everyone continue to stay home, but if you must leave, remember to use a face covering.”
Public reactions to the announced on social media largely ranged from the opinion the rule was overdue to it representing governmental overreach to concern over where to acquire appropriate masks.
“Now the big question is, where can we find them? There is none available at any store,” said one online commenter. “Are they gonna provided for us? Because I’ve been looking for face masks and nitrile gloves without success!”
“They should have told us a week in advance,” added another, “not a day before it’s going to be enforced.”
Recommended face coverings include any type of breathable material, such as bandanas, scarves, T-shirts, sweatshirts or towels that can be used to cover the nose and mouth, the county said.
Face coverings should be washed after each use with detergent and hot water and dried on a hot cycle. Ideally, after each use, face coverings should be placed in dedicated laundry bag or bin until washed.
Per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children younger than 2 years of age, anyone who has trouble breathing or is unable to remove the cover without assistance.
Tutorials and directions on how to make a face covering may be found at the following websites:
• https://espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth- face-coverings.html
• https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tPx1yqvJgf4
Officials do not recommend that the public use medical masks (N-95s and surgical masks), which are in short supply and must be reserved for frontline healthcare providers.
“Social distancing and frequent handwashing still remain the most effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Munday said. “The use of a face covering is an added safety measure and not a replacement for those practices.”
Through Thursday, there had been 79 positive tests for COVID-19 in Imperial County. The vast majority of those cases have been the county’s four largest communities, with Calexico leading the way at 27 (counting both the 92249 and 92231 zip codes), Brawley following with 15, Imperial with 13 and El Centro with 12.
There have been three deaths and 25 recoveries.
For general questions or information about COVID-19 and precautions currently recommended by the Imperial County Public Health Department, the community may call the department’s information line at (442) 265-6700 or visit www.icph.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.