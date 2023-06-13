IMPERIAL – Imperial Valley College (IVC) celebrated two commencement ceremonies for graduates on Saturday, June 10 at the John A. "Buck" DePaoli Sports Complex on the college's campus in Imperial.
The first Commencement Ceremony for IVC's Class of 2023 graduates occurred at 9 a.m. with the second occurring at 2 p.m. The day marked the 60th Anniversary since IVC’s debut in the Valley,, with the college also being awarded the Aspen Prize, which “honors colleges with outstanding achievement in five critical areas: teaching and learning, certificate and degree completion, transfer and bachelor’s attainment, workforce success, and equity for students of color and students from low-income backgrounds”, according to the Higher Ed Aspen Institute website.
Betsy Lane, IVC's Dean of Arts, Letters, and Learning Services, delivered the welcome message to graduates and attending family members.
Dr. Lennor M. Johnson, Superintendent/President of the college, congratulated the students for graduating from “the number one community college in the nation,” referring to IVC's Aspen Prize two-way-tie with another college for No. 1.
Johnson instructed the graduates to look to their family and loved ones in the stands who have helped them along the way, which was met with cheers and applause.
An Honorary Degree and two certificates, along with a bouquet of flowers, was presented to the family of Jonathan A. Hernandez, an IVC student who passed away this year, by Dr. Cuauhtemoc Carboni. The family received them with a teary-eyed thank you.
Johnson spoke of Hernandez as a happy person with a contagious smile.
“Many considered him a role model,” Johnson said, as Hernandez enjoyed and aspired to help people. The student wanted to become a veterinarian or a doctor.
Johnson also shared some demographic information about the graduates. Johnson said the two Commencement Ceremonies combined showed 1,223 graduates earning 2,256 degrees. One student earned 8 degrees this year.
According to Johnson, 730 students participated in the afternoon ceremony. The oldest graduate for IVC's Class of 2023 was 69 years old, with the youngest being 19. The average demographic of college students were 25. 67% female and 33% being male, which was met with thunderous applause by those gathered.
Seveny-one percent of students graduated with honors, where students excelled in an academic, sports, or leadership field, or with distinction.
“Focus is the laser beam that cuts through the clutter that allows you to channel energy into what really matters,” Johnson said. The Superintendent/President emphasized that IVC will always be the graduates’ home.
Itzel E. Landeros, Associated Student Government Student Trustee of 2022-2023, addressed her fellow graduates and advised them that their achievement is also their family and loved one’s achievement.
Landeros thanked her family for their sacrifices and effort to help her achieve her college degree.
“We are warriors of our own battle," Landeros said, "and only we know how much effort it took us to be here today.”
“No matter what disability you may have, it’s possible [to graduate],” Eric Leon, one of the graduates, said of his time in college while being interviewed in the crowd.
“Graduates, you are ready to take on the world,” Dr. Johnson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.