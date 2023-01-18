IMPERIAL COUNTY – Owners of Las Palmitas Taco Shops in Imperial County have been charged in a state indictment for fraudulent receipt of Paycheck Protection Program following an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
On Tuesday, January 17 the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office issued an updated press release from their original January 13 press release, stating that Las Palmitas Taco Shops owners Samuel Vega, Annmarie Mendibles, Carlos Contreras, and Juan Diego Tom, have been charged for actions of perpetrating Felony Fraud and Conspiracy to Commit Fraud in the form of fraudulent use of the PPP loans, in case JCF006542, according to the press release.
“I’m not necessarily at liberty to explain the details of the FBI investigation, but I can tell you there was an investigation that was conducted, and it appears as though this business in our county at approximately three separate locations received PPP loans fraudulently,” Interim Assistant District Attorney Margaret Tafoya said in an interview on Tuesday
According to the updated press release, the FBI received information that Vega and the Las Palmitas restaurants were misappropriating funds received from the PPP.
The restaurants have been operating in the county for years, managing a total of three locations in Imperial County. Co-owners Vega, Mendibles, Contreras, and Tom received loans in excess of $500,000, of which one hundred percent forgiveness was received, according to the release.
The COVID-19 pandemic gave rise to several programs and methods of assistance to individuals all over the nation, including within Imperial County. Those programs were designed to assist our community, specifically with enabling businesses to operate while adhering to the government restrictions in place.
“The Paycheck Protection Program was established to bring relief to businesses that were negatively impacted by the pandemic, not line the pockets of those wishing to defraud the government and steal from their fellow citizens,” Special Agent in Charge of the FBI San Diego Field Office, Stacey Moy, said in the press release.
“We would like to thank our local law enforcement agencies for making these indictments possible,” Moy said. “FBI San Diego remains committed to holding those accountable who exploit government assistance.”
As part of the press release, the District Attorney’s Office of Imperial County issued a statement that said they take seriously the inappropriate use of programs and assistance that were meant to keep our community afloat during such a desperate time.
According to the release, the case will be handled and prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Veronica Henderson with the assistance of District Attorney Investigator Orlando Espino, and was investigated by the FBI Imperial County Resident Agency, working alongside the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division, El Centro Police Department, Imperial County District Attorney’s Office and DA Bureau of Investigations.
“The FBI allege that there was about half a million dollars that was misappropriated,” Imperial County District Attorney George Marquez said in an interview on January 17.
“Obviously, that’s taxpayer money, and one of our duties as prosecutors is to look out in the interest of the public so that and then there’s accountability,” Marquez said.
Should anyone have any additional information, please contact the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office at (442) 265-1175, per the release.
