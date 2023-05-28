Owners of San Diego restaurants charged with COVID-relief fraud, money laundering

SAN DIEGO – A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging San Diego restaurant owners with fraud and money laundering in connection with an alleged scheme to falsify applications for pandemic relief funds, according to a press release from the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California.
According to the indictment, Leronce Suel, 46, and Ravae Smith, 45, both residents of San Diego, owned Rockstar Dough LLC and Chicken Feed LLC, both of which operated a series of restaurants in the San Diego area. From March 2020 to June 2022, Suel and Smith allegedly conspired to underreport over $1.7 million in gross receipts on Rockstar Dough LLC’s 2020 corporate tax return (Form 1120S) filed with the IRS in order to qualify for the COVID-related Paycheck Protection Program and Restaurant Revitalization Funding loans according to the release.
Suel and Smith also allegedly made materially false certifications on loan applications regarding the use of the money, per the release. The indictment charges that Suel and Smith made substantial cash withdrawals from their business bank accounts to launder the fraudulently obtained funds. As part of the conspiracy, Suel and Smith allegedly concealed more than $2.4 million in cash at their residence, per the release.
Suel and Smith made their initial court appearance on Tuesday, May 23, before U.S. Magistrate Judge William V. Gallo.
“During an unprecedented public health emergency, the United States provided these loan programs to deliver economic relief to Americans,” U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman said in the release. “This office will investigate and prosecute those who exploited the global pandemic to unjustly enrich themselves.”
Grossman thanked the prosecution team and the IRS for their excellent work on this case, the release reads.
“The CARES Act was passed to aid those in need and provide much needed relief during the Covid-19 pandemic,” Special Agent in Charge Tyler Hatcher of the Los Angeles Field Office said in the release. “Unfortunately, there are individuals and organizations who took advantage and targeted these programs to steal funds. Submitting false returns in support of a fraudulent loan application is a crime. IRS-CI is committed to aggressively investigating these crimes and bringing those to justice who stole funds and targeted relief programs during the pandemic.”
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act is a federal law enacted on March 29, 2020 and is designed to provide emergency financial assistance to the millions of Americans who are suffering the economic effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the release states. One source of relief provided by the CARES Act was the authorization of up to $349 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses for job retention and certain other expenses, through the PPP. In April 2020, Congress authorized over $300 billion in additional PPP funding.
Anyone with general information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Justice Department’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at (866) 720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U. S. Attorney Christopher Beeler and Trial Attorney Julia M. Rugg from the Department of Justice’s Tax Division.
The charges and allegations contained in an indictment are merely accusations, and the defendants are considered innocent unless and until proven guilty, the release reads.
