BRAWLEY – The construction of Padilla-Pace Middle School on Malan Street in Brawley has emerged unscathed from a series of uncharacteristically severe storms, and remains “ahead of schedule," a spokesperson for the construction company said.
According to Brawley Elementary School District (BESD) Superintendent Rauna Fox, she is hopeful Padilla-Pace will meet their 2024-2025 deadline with “no hold ups” whatsoever.
“We meet with Nielsen Construction and our Project Manager Rick Cesena weekly, and we are on track to complete the project on time,” Fox said. “Things are on schedule and the site is beginning to look like a school. You can see the walls going up and we are in the process of choosing tile, carpet, cabinets, and other items that will add the finishing touches.”
The estimated budget stands at a total of $48 million, and will include three classroom buildings, one multipurpose room/kitchen, and one administration building, Fox confirmed. “We expect to have a state of the art kitchen and multipurpose room and state of the art science and math classrooms equipped with cameras, monitors and lab stations for the students,” she said.
The total including soft costs, however, is estimated to be $56 million due to upgraded costs related to a change in construction material prices due to the COVID pandemic.
“We did have to postpone the gymnasium due to the increased construction costs, but will be looking for funding to add the gym at a later date,” the BESD superintendent said.
Fox said Padilla-Pace Middle School is expected to serve approximately 395 students in the sixth and seventh grades during the 2024-2025 school year, and nearly 620 sixth-through-eighth graders as of 2025-2026. Eighth graders currently at Barbara Worth Junior High School will finish out their middle school education with their current alma mater.
BESD has not begun hiring for Padilla-Pace just yet, and is currently in the process of completing hiring for the 2023-2024 school year at their existing schools.
Fox said that they have yet to decide on a mascot, and that the selection process for the much-anticipated tradition will begin in October of this year.
“We are grateful to the citizens of Brawley for supporting the Bond Measure that provided the funding to build Padilla-Pace,” Fox said. “Without them, this could not be possible.”
