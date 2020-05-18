PAWS AND PAGES: Memorial Day and pets

Today

Windy with sunshine. High near 95F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies with gusty winds developing later in the day. High 82F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.