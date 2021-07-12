PAWS AND PAGES: National Adoption Weekend

National Adoption Weekend is back, from July 19-25.
As always, we will be participating at our local PetSmart store. A few times a year, PetSmart gives shelters and rescues all over the United States a chance to find loving, furever homes for as many orphaned fur-kids as possible.
This National Adoption Weekend (NAW) will be a bit different though. Unfortunately, we will not be able to take puppies or dogs in the store and it is far too hot to have them outside. Instead, we will have TONS of cats and kittens available for adoption inside the store. Dog and puppy adoptions will have to take place at the shelter.
Being that we have literally hundreds of homeless cats and dogs in our care at the Humane Society of Imperial County, we intend to take full advantage of this super-awesome adoption event. To help make this event a huge success, we have decided to reduce all our adoption fees by 50 percent.
But wait, it gets better: We will lower our adoption fees for the entire NAW week! Adult dog adoption fees will be $60, puppy adoption fees will be $85, adult cat adoption fees will be $30 and kitten adoption fees will be $40.
Although adoption fees will be lowered, standard adoption policies and procedures will still be in place. This means that all adopters will be subject to pre-adoption screening. Our pre-adoption screening process requires that all adopters show proof they own or rent their homes. If the adopter owns their home, our adoption specialist will need to see a mortgage statement or property tax statement with the adopter’s/homeowner’s name and address and matching state-issued identification.
If adopters rent, we must see something in a rental agreement that confirms the adopter/renter is allowed to have pets where they reside. If their rental agreement does not state whether a pet is allowed in the residence, then a handwritten or typed letter from the landlord must be presented to the adoption specialist. The letter from the landlord must include the landlord’s name and contact number and expressed permission for the renter to have a pet at the residence.
The landlord must also state whether there are any breed or size restrictions in the letter. Lastly, for adopters wanting to adopt a dog or puppy and who already have a dog or puppy in the home, we do require a meet and greet with the dog or puppy the adopter already has.
We understand this might seem like a lengthy process, but this process ensures the adoption is a permanent solution for the animal, and that the adoption process is a positive experience for both the animals and the adopting family.
All cat and kitten adoptions from our shelter through PetSmart’s National Adoption Weekend include the animals being up-to-date on vaccinations for one year, spayed or neutered, microchipped, FIV/FeLV/Heartworm tested, one free bag cat food, a coupon booklet with over $475 in PetSmart purchase savings, and one free wellness exam with a local veterinarian.
All that is literally the definition of the word “bargain.” You cannot find a better deal anywhere else.
If you are looking to make an extra special addition to your furry family, this weekend’s National Adoption Weekend at PetSmart is the perfect opportunity to learn more about our adoption procedures and protocol or to view all the animals that we have available for adoption, please visit our website at www.imperialcountyhumane.org.
The shelter’s in-store adoption week schedule is July 19 through July 23 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Devon Apodaca is the executive director of the Humane Society of Imperial County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.