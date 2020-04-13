PAWS AND PAGES: Pet cancer awareness

With an increasing number of cancers in pets, it is recommended that all pets be seen by their veterinarian regularly so that these issues can be detected early and dealt with in a timely manner.
As with most cancers, an early diagnosis and treatment plan allows for a more positive prognosis.
Here are some top ten early warning signs of cancer in pets:
- Swollen lymph nodes
- Enlarged or changing lumps
- Abdominal distension
- Chronic weight loss
- Chronic vomiting or diarrhea
- Oral odor
- Unexplained bleeding
- Coughing
- Lameness
- Straining to urinate
If you notice that your pet may be suffering from any of these symptoms, it is highly recommended that you seek immediate veterinary guidance.
If a cancer diagnosis is given, please ask your family veterinarian for a referral to a board-certified veterinary oncologist.
Many veterinary oncologists see a link between environmental toxins and cancer. Some experts will say that it is recommended for pet owners to keep pets away from environmental toxins. Some examples of environmental toxins include lawn fertilizers, flooring and rug cleaners, and secondhand smoke. Also, be mindful of household cleansers and/or chemicals that have warning labels stating the product may be harmful to pets.
Remember to always offer filtered water and proper nutrition as much as possible to ensure good health. Another interesting fact about cancer in pets is that specific breeds of dogs are genetically predisposed to certain types of cancers. Your family veterinarian can let you know if your pet is one that is at a higher risk of developing cancer because of its breed.
In the event that your pet is diagnosed with cancer and you need help with their treatment, there are nationwide organizations that may be able to assist you and your pet in conjunction with the Blue Buffalo Cancer Treatment Support Fund:
- Colorado State University Foundation
- The Mosby Foundation
- North Carolina Veterinary Medical Foundation
- The Perseus Foundation (The Teddy Bear and MiliDog Fund)
- The Pet Fund
- The Riedel and Cody Fund
- University of Florida
- University of Pennsylvania, School of Veterinary Medicine
- University of Tennessee Foundation
- The Face Foundation (San Diego County residents only)
The Humane Society of Imperial County is attempting to help raise awareness about the cancer epidemic by providing pet adopters access to immediate medical insurance (no waiting times) and no payout limits through our partnership with Trupanion Pet Insurance.
Adopters from the Humane Society of Imperial County will be given a unique code after officially adopting and pet from the shelter. Should an accident occur, or an unforeseen illness (such as cancer) effect your pet’s health, knowing that Trupanion will cover 90 percent of medical treatment costs with no payout limits definitely brings you and your fur-family some piece of mind!
The Humane Society of Imperial County strongly urges all pet owners to take their fur-kids in for frequent wellness exams with their family veterinarian. Simple procedures such as spaying and neutering greatly decrease the chances of pets developing life-threatening cancers as well.
Remember, the Humane Society of Imperial County offers a low-cost spay and neuter program to all pet owners within our community. Give our office a call during our business hours to schedule your pet’s life-saving spay or neuter appointment as soon as possible!
Devon Apodaca is executive director of the Humane Society of Imperial County
