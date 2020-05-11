PAWS AND PAGES: Summer safety tips

Today

Windy with sunshine. High 97F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 66F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies with gusty winds developing later in the day. High 91F. W winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.