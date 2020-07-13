PAWS & PAGES : Parasite protection

The Imperial Valley summer heat is here and with it comes some nasty little creepy crawlies that can pose a threat to your pet’s health. Recently, the team at the Humane Society of Imperial County has taken in several cases where animals were in very poor health due to extreme flea and tick infestations.
Fleas and ticks are like little vampires that feed on the blood of cats and dogs. Sometimes they can suck so much blood from pets that they can cause them to become anemic, thus causing many other health problems. They can carry diseases that are spread to our pets through their bite.
Once an infected flea or tick bites a healthy pet to feed from them, the healthy pet may become infected. Some of these illnesses are actually smaller parasites that live inside fleas and ticks. Believe it or not, some of these diseases are transferable from pets to people, such as Lyme disease or Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. These specific types of diseases are termed “zoonotic diseases”. Some zoonotic diseases are extremely dangerous and if not detected and dealt with in a timely manner, they may become fatal.
Fleas like to carry tapeworms. If your pet has ever been diagnosed with tapeworms, at some point in their lives they have had a flea infestation. If you have ever noticed what looks like to be sesame seeds or grains of rice around your pet’s hind end, there is a good chance that it may be infected with tapeworms.
When fleas are in their larval stage, they feed on a variety of random things wherever they dwell. Many times they ingest tapeworm eggs that were in the environment. As the flea matures it carries the tapeworm eggs with it to adulthood. When the flea jumps onto a cat or dog and bites them to feed, the cat or dog will bite at that area and may accidentally swallow the tapeworm egg infected flea. Once in the cat or dog’s digestive system, the tapeworm begins its lifecycle and begins to literally suck away life giving nutrients from the pet.
We all know just how annoying mosquitos are, especially when they bite. Mosquitos may carry tiny parasites called microfilaria, which is basically a fancy word for baby heartworms. Just like fleas and ticks, mosquitos feed on blood.
Once a healthy pet is infected with heartworms from the bite of a mosquito, over time the microfilaria will mature and may cause some serious and very dangerous heart problems for your pet and if not properly dealt with may cause the pet to lose its life.
Other parasites, such as roundworms, actually look similar to spaghetti in their stool. Puppies most commonly get round worms from their mother while in the womb or from their mother’s milk. In very bad cases, round worms have been found in the lungs of cats and dogs.
Some common signs to keep a watch for with parasitic infections would be diarrhea, lethargy, vomiting, loss of appetite, weight loss, swollen belly, swollen or sore joints, dull fur coat, and fever.
It is very important to make sure that you and your pet have a very good relationship with your local family veterinarian. If you suspect your pet is being eaten alive by these bad bugs, please have the animal seen by its veterinarian right away! Only a veterinarian can diagnose and treat diseases and infections.
When pets see their family vet often, the doctor can easily prevent and treat illness before any issues become life threatening, therefore preventing your pet from enduring any unnecessary pain or suffering.
Make sure to speak with your local family vet about starting your pet on a routine parasite preventive regimen. For extra protection against fleas and ticks, it would be wise to contact a local exterminator to have your home and yard sprayed once a month. Spending just a few extra dollars each month will ensure that your pet is happy, healthy, disease and parasite free!
Local veterinarians
El Centro Animal Clinic: (760) 352-4222
Desert Veterinary Clinic: (760) 355-0141
Devon Apodaca is executive director of the Humane Society of Imperial County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.