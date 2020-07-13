PAWS & PAGES : Parasite protection

Today

Plenty of sunshine with gusty winds developing this afternoon. Near record high temperatures. High 114F. SW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph.

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 82F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.

Tomorrow

Mainly sunny. High 111F. SSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph.