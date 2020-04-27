During the parvo season, the Humane Society of Imperial County receives numerous phone calls regarding peoples’ puppies that have two very common symptoms associated with parvo – very loose and foul smelling stool and vomiting.
Although there are many different things that can attribute to these symptoms, when it comes to young canines who are not properly vaccinated the culprit most often is parvo.
Vomiting and diarrhea alone are not a valid diagnosis for parvo. The only way to properly diagnose a puppy for parvo is by taking in a stool sample to your veterinarian and having them test it specifically for parvo.
We often see people posting questions on Facebook or have people calling into the shelter with questions pertaining to home remedies. Some people give some very interesting suggestions on how to treat puppies without having to go through a veterinarian, but as always we strongly suggest that all sick pets are seen by their doctor.
Because parvo is a virus, there aren’t any antibiotics that can be given to cure the illness. When puppies are treated for parvo the doctor is treating the symptoms. Due to the loss of fluids from excessive vomiting and diarrhea, dehydration is what can ultimately kill the puppy.
In mild cases where parvo is detected early, a veterinarian may suggest “outpatient” treatment. In severe cases the puppy may be hospitalized and put on IV fluids to help replenish lost fluids and balance out electrolytes.
This treatment can be very costly. In fact, it can be so costly that some people are not able to afford treatment and instead of allowing the puppy to slowly suffer to the point where their little bodies give out, having the puppy euthanized may be suggested by the veterinarian.
It should be noted that vaccinating an already parvo positive puppy with a parvo vaccine will not cure the puppy - vaccinations are preventatives, not cures. Puppies that are current on their vaccinations have a much higher guarantee of not contracting the virus.
One common mistake that some pet owners make is not ensuring that their puppies have a full series of vaccinations. Depending on the puppy’s breed, his or her veterinarian may recommend a series of three to four vaccinations that are generally administered about three weeks apart from each other.
Having only one or two vaccinations done will not ensure that a puppy is protected from contracting the virus. Aside from having all puppies fully vaccinated, there are some other ways to prevent infection.
Parvo is a very resilient virus that is highly contagious and can live in the environment without a host for as long as six months to a year. It is also resistant to many household cleaning products.
It is recommended to thoroughly disinfect all beds, blankets, toys, and areas that a parvo positive puppy used or may have been in with a diluted bleach/water solution and allowed to sit for several minutes. Because there is no way of knowing if someone has not already taken their sick puppy out in public, it is best to make sure that puppies who are not fully vaccinated stay indoors (unless going out for potty breaks), are not taken to parks and/or pet stores, and are kept away from other puppies who have not been fully vaccinated.
Common symptoms of parvo include: lethargy, depression, loss of appetite, drinking water more frequently, rapid weight loss, vomiting, and foul smelling-bloody diarrhea. Severe cases or cases that are left untreated can quickly lead to death.
According to one of our local veterinary hospitals parvo cases typically start entering the hospitals beginning February, and by March and April we are in full blown parvo season. We understand that the COVID-19 outbreak has greatly limited veterinary resources to our community, but Desert Veterinary Group and El Centro Animal Clinic are both still open to assist the best that they can and to provide vaccinations for pets that are in need of them.
It may take some time to get your pet in for vaccinations, but please be patient with the doctors and their staff as they are doing everything they possibly can to help keep your pets healthy during these times. For appointment availability, scheduling and costs, please give their offices a call. Please keep you and your pets safe and healthy!
Desert Veterinary Clinic: 760-355-0141
El Centro Animal Clinic: 760-352-4222
Devon Apodaca is executive director of the Humane Society of Imperial County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.