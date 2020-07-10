Lisa Perez, of Brawley, (right) and her daughter pose during a peaceful protest against child abuse on Thursday in El Centro. Perez and a few others gathered outside the county Child Protective Services building on South Fourth Street. This took place in conjunction with the “DCFS Has Children’s Blood on Their Hands” protest that also took place Thursday in Los Angeles and Palmdale. The protest in no way called out the local CPS office. It instead was held to bring light to social workers who are not doing their job and not being held accountable for negligence of a child’s safety. Perez explained that she decided to organize the local protest after seeing the Netflix documentary, “The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez”. The documentary showed that the four social workers that handled the child abuse case of the late eight-year-old Gabriel Fernandez were not charged with any crimes. “After seeing the documentary, that really got to me,” Perez said. “And I just really wanted to help out.” PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA