PET OF THE WEEK: Augustus

Augustus was an owner surrender to Brawley Animal Control in early October of this year and was immediately brought into our care the same day. Augustus was very shy when he came in, and it took him a few days to warm up to his caretakers, but now they say he is awesome! He loves to sit on shoulders and he is extremely affectionate. He likes to give lots of love and purrs super loud when someone is holding him and loving on him.
Augustus is currently at in our Petco adoption center in El Centro and has been there for quite some time. Our team and Augustus all have their paws crossed that he can find his furever home right in time for the New Year!
If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Augustus, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Due to COVID-19, meet and greets are by appointment only. Augustus’ adoption fee is only $25 for the entire month of December.
NAME: Augustus
ID#: C20-0321
AGE: 1 1/2 years
SEX: Male, neutered
BREED: Polydactyl
COLOR: Orange tabby
WEIGHT: 12 pounds
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- FeLV, FIV & heartworm tested
- Spay/neuter
- Microchipping
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours:
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
