PET OF THE WEEK: Bella

Bella came into our care from Animal Control when she was about 8 months old in February 2018. When Bella came in, she was with two other kittens that were always picking on her and Bella would never do anything to defend herself. We decided to put her by herself and we quickly learned that is exactly what she wanted!
Being she has been in the shelter for over a third of her life, Bella is still a very shy kitty when you first meet her. She does like human affection; she loves to be petted and loves to be spoken to.
Our Kitty-Cat Care Technicians say that she is very mellow and may require some time to get used to her new family. She loves to sleep in soft-comfy beds and she does like to be held and cuddled by people that she has known for a while.
She will tolerate other cats and she does not mind being around small dogs. Our sweet Bella would make the purrfect companion for anyone who is looking to expand their furry family.
If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Bella, please call or email the shelter during our business hours. Due to COVID-19, meet and greets are by appointment only. Bella’s adoption fee is $25.
ID#: C20-0003
AGE: 3 years
SEX: Female, spayed
BREED: Domestic short-hair
COLOR: Black/white
WEIGHT: 12 pounds
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian
1585 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours:
Tuesday – Friday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
