PET OF THE WEEK: Bloo

Bloo was brought into our care on the July 15 by Brawley Animal Control as a stray. Bloo was so ridiculously adorable that we were 200 percent sure that someone was going to claim him, but no one ever did.
Bloo very quickly became a shelter staff favorite. Even when he went to the veterinarian for his neuter appointment, the doctor and staff fell in love with him as well! This cute little nugget is the perfect little puppy! Not only does he get along with cats, dogs, kids and adults, but he also is crate trained and will hold his business until he is let outside.
We aren’t sure why Bloo didn’t have anyone looking for him, but we do know that he would make a perfect addition to any family that is looking to open up their hearts and home to a homeless pet in need.
If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Bloo, please call or email the shelter during our business hours. Due to COVID-19, meet and greets are by appointment only. Bloo’s adoption fee is $85 (for the month of August only).
ID#: 20-0527
AGE: 4 months
SEX: Male, neutered
BREED: Chihuahua
COLOR: Blue/white
WEIGHT: 5 pounds
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dogs only).
1585 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.