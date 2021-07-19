PET OF THE WEEK: Bluey

ID#: 21-0552
AGE: 4 years
SEX: Male, neutered
BREED: Queensland heeler
COLOR: Blue Merle
WEIGHT: 45 pounds
Bluey came into our care at the beginning of the month. From what we understand, he was originally found in Heber, somehow made his way to El Centro and ended up at our shelter. Bluey is currently kenneled with other dogs and is doing very well with his kennel mates! We had an opportunity to introduce Bluey to children and he did very well with them, too. He also loves car rides. Unfortunately, we do know that he is not a fan of cats, so we do have to make sure that the fur-siblings he has are only dogs. The first couple of days that we had Bluey he was in a foster home for a very short period of time. The foster said it seems as though he was previously an inside dog as he is very well mannered when indoors and he does not mark his territory when inside. We are not sure why we have not had anyone call or come in to claim Bluey, but what we do know is that his hopefully soon to be furever family is going to score big time with this handsome boy! If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Bluey, please call the shelter during our business hours or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Meet and greets are by appointment only. Bluey’s adoption fee is $120.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up to date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dog only).
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours:
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
