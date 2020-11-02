PET OF THE WEEK: Bruno

ID#: 20-0643
AGE: 8 years
SEX: Male
BREED: American bulldog/pointer mix
COLOR: White and brown
WEIGHT: 65 pounds
Bruno came into our care at the beginning of September from El Centro Animal Control as a stray. He was held for his stray hold and sadly was never claimed by his people. From the moment he came into our care, we knew that he was someone’s pet and we could not understand how this handsome senior boy was not claimed. We quickly learned that Bruno has A LOT of love to give! He loves affection and he loves to give kisses. Bruno knows how to sit and stay and he loves to roll around in the grass on a sunny day. Bruno does very well with other dogs and gets along with both small and large dogs. We still aren’t 100 percent sure what his stance is on cats, but we believe it would be best that he goes into a home where his siblings are only dogs. Bruno becomes very excited when he sees a leash so it is obvious that he is used to going on walks. He would LOVE to be placed with a family that can take him on daily walks! Bruno is such a sweet boy and our entire team is hopeful that he will find his furever home for Adopt a Senior Pet Month. If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Bruno, please call the shelter during our business hours or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Due to COVID-19, meet and greets are by appointment only. Bruno’s adoption fee is only $50 for the month of November.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dogs only).
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
