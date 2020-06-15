PET OF THE WEEK: Chai

Chai came in to our care about three weeks ago by one of our team member’s relatives who decided to foster her and her three siblings.
Chai is the kitten of a feral mother cat who took refuge at the foster’s home to have her babies. Once the kittens were fully weaned, mom was spayed and released back to her area through our low-cost TNR program.
Chai’s foster mom says that Chai is somewhat shy at first, but once she is picked up she loves to be pet and cuddled. Even though she can be shy, she is playful and is very independent. Her foster mom says that she is the leader of the “pride” in her foster home.
Chai is another very special kitty who is hoping to find her furever home for Adopt-A-Cat month. If you would like to set up a meet and greet with Chai, please call or email the shelter during our business hours. Chai’s adoption fee is $50 (Only for the month of June).
AGE: 3 months
SEX: Female
BREED: Siamese
COLOR: Seal point
WEIGHT: 4 pounds
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours:
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
