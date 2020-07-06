PET OF THE WEEK: Chase

Chase was brought in to our care last week as an owner surrender. Although his family loved him very much, they explained to us that they just were not able to care for him any longer.
Chase has got to be one of the happiest dogs that we have ever had the pleasure of caring for! He gets very excited to meet new people and he always has a smile on his face. We aren’t sure if Chase is OK with cats, but we do know that he gets along great with people and other dogs.
Chase is a very rambunctious guy. He has lots of energy ad he loves to play. Chase would do very well in a home with a family that is very active, likes to get moving and has children who love to play just as much as he does!
If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Chase, please call or email the shelter during our business hours. Due to COVID-19, meet and greets are by appointment only. Chase’s adoption fee is $120.
ID#: 20-0495
AGE: 1 year
SEX: Male
BREED: Chow mix
COLOR: Brindle
WEIGHT: 35 pounds
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dogs only)
1585 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
