PET OF THE WEEK: Gus

Gus was brought into our care a few weeks ago by a good Samaritan who found him all alone on the streets of Brawley. A few days after coming in to our care we placed him in a foster home with one of our very experienced kitten fosters.
Gus’ foster mom says that he is very rambunctious, but he loves to play with his other kitty foster siblings. We were told that he is a talker and he loves to play with people when they have cat toy wands and other cat toys.
At bed time, Gus always wants to be sleeping next to someone. Whether it’s a human or another kitty, he is a huge cuddler! Gus does well with other cats and kittens and he also does very well with dogs. One of his best friends in his foster home is an 80 pound Pitbull mix. Gus is very affectionate when his best friend comes around to say hi and hang out with him.
If you would like to set up a meet and greet with Gus, please call or email the shelter during our business hours. Gus’ adoption fee is $50 (Only for the month of June).
ID#: C20-0143
AGE: 2 months
SEX: Male
BREED: Domestic shorthair
COLOR: White & black
WEIGHT: 2 pounds
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours:
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.