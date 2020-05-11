PET OF THE WEEK: Jaime

Jaime came into our care about a month ago from a volunteer who found him and his four siblings at a shop in El Centro.
The volunteer that found Jaime and his siblings asked if she could take them home to foster them until they were ready to find their furever homes. Jaime’s foster mom says that he is very playful and loves to play with his siblings and the dogs that he lives with in his foster home! He can be a little mischievous and loves to tease his siblings and the dogs.
His foster mom also told us that he is quite independent for such a small and young kitten and thinks he’s a big kitty. Although he thinks he’s a tough guy, he does like to be held and cuddled and will nap for hours with whoever is holding him.
If you would like to set up a meet and greet with Jaime, please CALL the shelter during our business hours. Jaime’s adoption fee is $75.
ID#: C20-0111
AGE: 2 ½ months
SEX: Male
BREED: Domestic shorthair
COLOR: Orange tabby
WEIGHT: 2 pounds
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with a local veterinarian
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours:
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
