PET OF THE WEEK: Juni

ID#: 20-0324
AGE: 1 ½ years
SEX: Male, neutered
BREED: Beagle/Terrier mix
COLOR: Tan & white
WEIGHT: 20 pounds
Juni came into our care Wednesday of last week from someone in Mexicali who was fostering him and his three brothers. Since their arrival, two of Juni’s brothers have been adopted. Several people have called in inquiring about Juni’s other brother (Nano), but sadly hardly anyone has shown any interest in Juni. Aside from being SUPER cute, Juni is a very happy and loving boy. He becomes very excited when he meets new people and warms up to them quickly. He loves attention and loves to sit in your lap to give kisses – He has TONS of love to give! Juni does very well with other animals (both cats and dogs), and he also does well with children. Juni would do well in just about any home as long as there is someone to give him all the love in the world, each and every day. If you would like to set up a meet and greet with Juni, please call our shelter during our business hours. Juni’s adoption fee is $120.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/Neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dogs only)
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
760-352-1911
Business Hours:
Tuesday – Friday: 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Saturday: 11:00 am – 3:00 pm
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
