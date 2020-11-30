PET OF THE WEEK: Junior

Junior came into our care about 3 weeks ago from someone who found him stuck in the motor of their vehicle. He was placed on a weeklong stray hold as we thought someone would call in looking for him, but no one did.
Right away all of our staff fell in love with Junior! Not only is he the cutest little cat with the most gorgeous eyes in the whole wide world, but he is extremely cuddly and loving!
Junior loves for one of our team members to walk around, holding him like a baby. He is very talkative and will let everyone know when he is ready to come out for his cuddle time. Junior gets along very well with adults and children, and he does very well with dogs and other cats as well. We are more than certain that Junior will soon find his furever home, and we are hopeful that it is just in time for the Holidays.
If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Junior, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Due to COVID-19, meet and greets are by appointment only. Junior’s adoption fee is only $40 for the entire month of December.
NAME: Junior
ID#: C20-0368
AGE: 3 months
SEX: Male
BREED: Siamese
COLOR: Blue seal point
WEIGHT: 4 pounds
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dogs only).
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours:
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
