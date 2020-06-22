PET OF THE WEEK: Lilah

Lilah has a very interesting story. At the beginning of May, Lilah was surrendered to our shelter by her owners because they were no longer able to care for her. Her first day with us, she was very timid and did not want to interact with other animals or people. We attributed it to her being scared because of the sudden change, but after two days had passed our kennel technicians noticed that something was very wrong with Lilah.
One morning a team member came in and had noticed that there was a very large amount of blood and very loose stool in her kennel. Initially it was though she may have parvo, but while the team member was trying to assess her she began to have a seizure. Lilah was immediately rushed to our veterinarian in Mexicali where she spent the next month hospitalized.
The first couple of weeks were the absolute worst! She went through a bombardment of testing and the doctor could not figure out what was wrong with her. Finally, the doctor told us that her best guess was that she may have gotten into poison.
Shortly after recovering from whatever was wrong and while still in the hospital, she became sick again. Lilah did not want to eat and had bouts of vomiting and diarrhea. The doctor discovered that she had intussusceptions – the telescoping of one part of the bowel into an adjacent part of the bowel. She was rushed into emergency surgery and two feet of her intestines had to be removed. We did not think she was going to pull through.
A week after her surgery, Lilah was a whole new dog! Now, she is bright-eyed and happy, and loves to run and play with the other dogs! She likes to be around kids and she doesn’t mind being around cats. She is such a happy girl now and has so much love to give. Although she has nearly made a full recovery, she does have to be on a special diet for the next several months because of the surgery.
Lilah has been through so much in the last month and a half. She is a strong little girl and is ready to start a new beginning with a family who is ready to give her the happily ever after that she so deserves. If you would like to set up a meet and greet with Lilah, please call or email the shelter during our business hours. Lilah’s adoption fee is $170.
NAME:
ID#: 20-0368
AGE: 5 months
SEX: Female, spayed
BREED: Labrador/pitbull mix
COLOR: Black and white
WEIGHT: 20 pounds
