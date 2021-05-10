PET OF THE WEEK: Lilo

ID#: C21-0061
AGE: 3 years
SEX: Female
BREED: Siamese
COLOR: Snowshoe
WEIGHT: 8 pounds
Lilo came into our care at the end of March … with three VERY cute kittens (who will soon be available for adoption). She was found in Mexicali and we were asked if we could take her and her kittens in, and of course we said yes. She was taken to the veterinarian’s house that we use over there to be fostered. Our vet did an amazing job caring for her and provided a quiet and peaceful place for her to raise her babies. Lilo is a very sweet girl who loves to get attention from people. She has a very mellow temperament and doesn’t really do much. She likes to lie around and stare at people with her beautiful blue eyes until they finally give in and pet her until her heart’s content. Being that Lilo is such an amazing and loving cat, we are confident that she would make the purrfect addition to any furry family. If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Due to COVID-19, meet and greets are by appointment only. Lilo’s adoption fee is $60.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- FeLV, FIV & Heartworm tested
- Spay/neuter
- Microchipping
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
