PET OF THE WEEK:Marie

AGE: 2 years
SEX: Female, spayed
BREED: Dutch
COLOR: Blue
WEIGHT: 7 pounds
Marie was brought into our care on New Year’s Day. She was found wandering alone at the dog park in Imperial. Upon further investigation, we found out that Marie had actually been living in the neighborhood near the dog park as a community bunny… Marie is a very easy-going rabbit. She doesn’t do much, but she likes to be held and loves affection. She absolutely loves to go outside in our giant play yard where we can run around in the sun and nibble on grass. Marie is used to being around cats and dogs, and we believe that she would acclimate well in anyone’s furry family who is looking to incorporate some bunny love into their lives. If you would like to set up a meet and greet with Marie, please call or come by the shelter during our business hours. Marie’s adoption fee is $60.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dogs only)
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours:
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
