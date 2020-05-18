PET OF THE WEEK: Melody

Melody came into our care last week as an owner surrender. Her family was no longer able to care for her due to their living situation.
Melody was very shy the day she came in, but we placed her with another dog who is around her age, and they very soon became good friends! Her new friend helped Melody acclimate much quicker and she is doing great! We are still getting to know Melody, but what we do know is that she does very well with other dogs and she does not seem to mind cats. She is very interested in meeting new people and greets everyone who comes to her kennel with a big smile.
Melody is definitely ready to find her new furever home. If you would like to set up a meet and greet with Melody, please call or email the shelter during our business hours. Melody’s adoption fee is $170.
ID#: 20-0380
AGE: 8 months
SEX: Female
BREED: St. Bernard mix
COLOR: White, brown and black
WEIGHT: 50 pounds
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dogs only)
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours:
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
