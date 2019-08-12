PET OF THE WEEK: Mila

AGE: 4 years
SEX: Female, spayed
BREED: Pocket pitty
COLOR: Tri-colored
WEIGHT: 40 pounds
Mila was originally adopted from our shelter about a year ago. She had been an only child for quite some time until her family had gone through some changes. Mila was introduced to a new dog and they did not get along so her family had to return her to us. Mila does get along with other dogs, but she is very selective about which dogs she likes. We believe that Mila would prefer to be in a home where she is an only fur-kid. Aside from being a picky puppy, Mila is a very loving girl. She does extremely well with kids and loves to get her belly rubbed by them. Mila likes to go on walks and car rides, and she loves to play in the mud! Every once in a while a staff member will take her to get her own puppuccinos. She loves it! When Mila isn’t busy being active with walks and mud playing, she can be found relaxing on her favorite doggy bed, but she takes the word “relaxing” to a whole new level. She relaxes so well that when she falls asleep she lets out some of the loudest snores! Mila may be a shelter dog, but she is definitely a spoiled little princess.
If you would like to set up a meet and greet with Mila, please call or come by the shelter during our business hours. Mila’s adoption fee is $120.
*All adoption protocol and procedures apply.*
Adoptions includes:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- Trupanion pet health insurance
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dogs only)
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours:
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
