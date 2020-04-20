PET OF THE WEEK: Moana

ID#: 20-0287
AGE: 2 years
SEX: Female
BREED: Bully/boxer mix
COLOR: Brown
WEIGHT: 60 pounds
Moana was found by El Centro Animal Control a few weeks ago as a stray and was brought into our care late last week. Right away we could tell that this sweet girl was going to be a huge love bug and sure enough, she is! Moana sat in our front office for a few minutes and had a chance to meet some of the other shelter animals. She did well with both small and large dogs and she didn’t seem to mind the cats either. We placed her in our main kennel area and so far she has done very well with her kennel mate, who is a neutered male. She is a very happy girl and has one of the wiggliest behinds out of all the dogs in our shelter! Moana would do very well in a home with a family that is fairly active and doesn’t mind lots of big-wet kisses! If you would like to set up a meet and greet with Moana, please call the shelter during our business hours. Moana’s adoption fee is $120.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours:
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.