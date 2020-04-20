PET OF THE WEEK: Moana

ID#: 20-0287

AGE: 2 years

SEX: Female

BREED:  Bully/boxer mix

COLOR: Brown

WEIGHT: 60 pounds

Moana was found by El Centro Animal Control a few weeks ago as a stray and was brought into our care late last week. Right away we could tell that this sweet girl was going to be a huge love bug and sure enough, she is! Moana sat in our front office for a few minutes and had a chance to meet some of the other shelter animals. She did well with both small and large dogs and she didn’t seem to mind the cats either. We placed her in our main kennel area and so far she has done very well with her kennel mate, who is a neutered male. She is a very happy girl and has one of the wiggliest behinds out of all the dogs in our shelter! Moana would do very well in a home with a family that is fairly active and doesn’t mind lots of big-wet kisses! If you would like to set up a meet and greet with Moana, please call the shelter during our business hours. Moana’s adoption fee is $120. 

Adoption benefits include:

- Up-to-date on vaccinations

- Microchipping

- Spay/neuter

- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian

1575 W. Pico Ave.

El Centro, CA 92243

(760) 352-1911

ivhumanesociety@gmail.com

www.imperialcountyhumane.org

Business hours:

Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday & Monday: CLOSED

*Closed all major holidays*

