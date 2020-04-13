PET OF THE WEEK: Ogre

ID#: C20-0008
AGE: 8 months
SEX: Male, neutered
BREED: Domestic shorthair
COLOR: Grey/brown tabby
WEIGHT: 5 pounds
Ogre came into our care from Brawley Animal Control on March 11. When he first arrived at our shelter we had to immediately rush him to our veterinarian’s office in Mexicali. Ogre was so sick and dehydrated from an extremely severe respiratory infection we were certain that he was not going to survive, even with intensive veterinary treatment. Thankfully, we were wrong! After being hospitalized for about a month, Ogre has made a full recovery and is ready to find his furever home! At first Ogre is somewhat shy with new people, but after a few minutes of holding and petting him, his little kitty motor runs (meaning he will begin to purr)! Ogre doesn’t seem to mind other cats and would do well in a home with another kitty sibling or two. We know for a fact that we would do best in a home where he can get some scrumptious kitty treats and tons of love! If you would like to set up a meet and greet with Ogre, please call the shelter during our business hours. Ogre’s adoption fee is $75.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours:
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
