PET OF THE WEEK: Pooka

AGE: 4 years
SEX: Female, spayed
BREED: Domestic shorthair
COLOR: Brown tabby
WEIGHT: 8 ½ pounds
Pooka came into our care from animal control as a stray about three years ago. Shortly after her arrival we quickly learned that she was very ill. After a series of frequent and violent seizures, we immediately rushed her to our veterinarian where she stayed for several weeks. Pooka underwent a bombardment of testing and was placed on anti-seizure medication which successfully controlled the seizures. For about a year she was on her seizure medication, but one day her doctor wanted us to wean her off to see if her seizures would return. We were happy to see that her seizures did not return and Pooka has been seizure free and off medication for about two years now. Although she is over whatever it was that was ailing her, it seems as though the violent seizures may have taken a toll on Pooka. She can be very shy and slightly untrusting of new people at first. After some time she does warm up to new people and she’s all hugs and sandpaper kisses from there. Aside from having the most gorgeous garnet eyes, Pooka is a very sweet and loving girl! Her primary Kitty Cat Care Technician, Jackie has told us that Pooka loves to be held and she even likes children. Pooka does not care to be around other animals, so she would do best in a home where she is an only fur-child. Because Pooka is very unsure of new things at first, we ask that whatever family takes her in to please be patient with her and allow her some time to adjust to her new furever home.
If you would like to set up a meet and greet with Pooka, please call or come by the shelter during our business hours. Pooka’s adoption fee is $50.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dogs only)
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours:
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
