PET OF THE WEEK: Red

ID#: 21-0212
AGE: 1 year
SEX: Male
BREED: Shiba Inu/Shepherd mix
COLOR: Brown/black/tan
WEIGHT: 40 pounds
Red came into our care a few weeks ago from Imperial County Animal Control. He and his brother had been found as strays near the Salton Sea and no one ever came in looking or either of them. One of the animal control officers asked if we could send staff to their facility to see if we could take any of their dogs to put them up for adoption. When our staff arrived and met Red they fell in love and it was an automatic YES! Not only is Red super cute, but he is such a goofy and fun guy! He has a very bubbly personality and instantly becomes best friends with anyone he meets. Red does well with other dogs and from what we can tell; he doesn’t really seem to mind cats. Red would do very well with a family that is pretty active as he has quite a bit of energy himself. He loves to run and play so a home with kids who can keep up with him would be perfect! We don’t know why no one ever went looking for Red, but we do know that he is ready and super excited to find his furever home. If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Red, please call the shelter during our business hours or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Due to COVID-19, meet and greets are by appointment only. Red’s adoption fee is $120.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dog only).
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
