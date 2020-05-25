PET OF THE WEEK: Sasha

Sasha came into our care Saturday of last week as an owner surrender.
You might not be able to tell by the picture, but this sweet girl is going to be very large when fully grown!
When we first saw her, our team was in disbelief about how old she is. For being only 10 weeks old, she is huge! We don’t know much about Sasha, yet as we are still getting to know her, and she is still getting to know us. What we do know is that she is somewhat shy at first, but she still greets new people with a wagging tail.
Sasha gets a long very well with other dogs and she does not seem to mind cats.
This sweet baby girl is ready to find her furever home! If you would like to set up a meet and greet with Melody, please call or email the shelter during our business hours. Sasha’s adoption fee is $170.
ID#: 20-0401
AGE: 2 ½ months
SEX: Female
BREED: German shepherd/Belgian malinois mix
COLOR: Tan & black
WEIGHT: 35 pounds
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dogs only)
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours:
Tuesday to Friday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
