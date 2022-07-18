PET OF THE WEEK: Simba

NAME: Simba
ID#: 22-0369
AGE: 2 years
SEX: Male
BREED: Husky
COLOR: Red and white
WEIGHT: 60 pounds
Simba came into our care back in early May of this year as an owner surrender to Imperial Animal Control. His owners were no longer able to care for him because they said he was too playful. Since coming into our care, many of our team members have fallen in love with Simba! Although he is a typical-energetic husky who likes to run and play, he is such a good boy and is very well mannered when he needs to be! We have come to learn that Simba knows how to sit and shake hands, and he behaves very well in public settings. Simba has been to several adoption events at our local Petco and PetSmart stores, and he loves meeting new people! Simba does well with other dogs (big and small) and he does well with children too. If anyone is looking to add a happy, loving, and well mannered floof to their furry family, this handsome boy is the perfect dog for them!
If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Simba, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Meet and greets are by appointment only. Simba’s adoption fee is $120.
