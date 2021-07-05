PET OF THE WEEK: Taco

ID#: 21-0486
AGE: 1 year
SEX: Male
BREED: Labrador mix
COLOR: Golden
WEIGHT: 50 pounds
Taco came into our care from Brawley Animal Control as a stray in mid-June. What we have come to learn during his short time at the shelter is that Taco is a great dog! He is very playful and friendly with other animals and he gets a long with literally every person he meets. He has quite a bit of energy which he likes to burn off by playing with his kennel mate and running around in our play yard. He really likes to play in water, especially his water bowl if he can’t get to the kiddy pool. You can say Taco is a typical lab! Due to his bubbly personality and energy level, Taco would do well in a home where he has plenty of opportunity to run and play with two and four-legged siblings. Long daily walks would do him some good as well. With summer in full effect, Taco is ready to find a family who will take him to the beach to hit some waves and beat the heat! If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Taco, please call the shelter during our business hours or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Due to COVID-19, meet and greets are by appointment only. Taco’s adoption fee is $120.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dog only).
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
