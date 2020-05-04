PET OF THE WEEK : The General

ID#: C20-0025
AGE: 2 years
SEX: Male, neutered
BREED: Domestic shorthair
COLOR: Grey/white tabby
WEIGHT: 8 pounds
The General came into our care from El Centro Animal Control in late February. He is another one of the many kitties in our care who wandered too far from home and was not claimed by his family. The General has become a favorite with some of our team members. He is very affectionate! He loves to be held and cuddle, and he even gives sandpaper kisses! He loves to play with people, but he is very gentle when he does play. Our Kitty-Cat Care Technicians say that he does well with other cats, and he does not seem to mind dogs, either. The General is a very well-rounded kitty who acclimates quickly! The General wouldn’t mind being in a home where he has a couple of siblings, just as long as there is plenty of love to go around. This regal cat would make the purrfect addition to any furry family that is looking to expand their love! If you would like to set up a meet and greet with The General, please CALL the shelter during our business hours. The General’s adoption fee is $50.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
