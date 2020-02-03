Pet of the Week: Thumbelina

Today

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. High 62F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Mainly sunny. High around 60F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.