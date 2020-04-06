ID#: 18-0603
AGE: 8 years
SEX: Male
BREED: Jack Russell/doxie mix
COLOR: White with tan spots
WEIGHT: 15 pounds
Gazpacho came into our care from Imperial County Animal Control at the very end of July 2018. We were told by Animal Control personnel that Gazpacho was quite the character, and they were absolutely right. We learned right away that Gazpacho does not like other dogs at all. Although he is very sweet and loving with people, he has made it very clear that he wants to be the only fur-child in the home that he is adopted into. Over the last what has almost been three years in our shelter, he has been passed up by several rescue groups and countless adopters because he does not like other dogs. We are certain that if someone gives him the second chance that he deserves he will be an excellent companion for that person. Although he is a bit older he still is very energetic and loves to be outdoors where he can run around and sniff things. He craves attention from people and likes to be held like a baby. For what Gazpacho lacks in size he definitely makes up in personality. If you would like to set up a meet and greet with Gazpacho, please call or come by the shelter during our business hours. Gazpacho’s adoption fee is $100.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in
Holtville (dogs only)
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours:
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.