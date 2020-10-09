Photos being accepted for Día de Muertos altar

CALEXICO — With the community’s help, a man is hoping to create the Imperial Valley’s largest altar to honor those who have passed away in observance of the Mexican holiday Día de Muertos.
Calexico resident Luis Daniel Sandoval will be setting up the altar, or ofrenda in Spanish, on an 8-foot-by-18-foot wall at the Calexico Gardens Mall on East Cole Road.
Sandoval is accepting photo submissions from the community through today.
Those interested may send a photo of their lost loved ones to Sandoval’s social media accounts, which can be found by searching for “Pinki’s Hot Dogs.”
The submitted photos will be printed, framed and displayed on the altar.
The altar will be on display from Oct. 27 to 30 during all hours of the day.
As of Wednesday night, Sandoval had received about 200 photo submissions.
Sandoval and his family are currently constructing the wooden frame and background needed for the altar. The altar will feature seven stair steps.
“I want to make sure it gets done very beautifully,” Sandoval said.
