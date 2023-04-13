GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA – Down one game out of best of three, El Centro native and Australian transplant Ty Yturralde, and his pickleball partner Vishal Masand, never said die.
Coming back from one game down to win the next two back to back in the final match, Yturralde and Masand won in the 35+ Doubles category of the still relatively new pickleball international tournament, the 2023 Asia Pickleball Open, held March 14 -18 in Phuket, Thailand. The duo will defend their 35+ Doubles title in Bali, Indonesia, come September.
The 2023 Asia Pickleball Open saw over 350 players from 19 countries participate over the five day tournament in its only second iteration, according to the Asia Federation of Pickleball’s website.
Yturralde – previously reported in this newspaper of “California Tacos” restaurant fame – said he got introduced to pickleball only a few years ago at his sibling’s home in Brawley, playing recreationally with family.
“My mom actually introduced me to it. She visited when I was visiting my sister's home in Brawley,” Yturralde said. “She said, ‘Let’s go play pickleball’ and I said, ‘What the hell? That's a terrible name, but okay.’”
“I didn't really think too much of it and then when I came back to Australia I had a friend that wanted me to play with him, and we basically just got hooked and have been obsessed with it ever since.”
“It’s sort of like a combination of tennis meets ping-pong with a fair bit of running … played on a court that’s about half the size of a tennis court,” Yturralde said of the quick-growing sport.
Yturralde said he got ‘serious’ about playing the fast growing sport in 2020, competing in The Brisbane Open and The Sydney Open in intermediate divisions, but it wasn’t until he partnered with Masand that he started to compete in the sport using strategy as well as his athleticism.
Yturralde said the duo played the first day of the Asian Pickleball Open and made it to the semifinals “and this is against guys who play for a living.”
“We ended up losing there, but the next day was the over 35-year-olds’ division, and me and my buddy ended up winning that against a No.1 team from Singapore,” the Aussie transplant said.
“In our pool matches … no one scored a point on us, so we were a little cocky,” Yturralde admitted. “In the team we played in the final we ended up losing 12-10. So we played them again and ended up beating them. We won when it mattered,” he said.
At the tournament, Yturralde was one of only 8 pickleball players representing Australia.
“Once I started to play with guys our own age and you didn't feel bad about smashing the ball in someone's face you started to enjoy it more,” Yturralde mused.
“If you Google ‘pickleball’ you'll see a lot of older people who started it but its become a young man's game, new blood and new athletes coming in,” Yturralde said. “It is a game you can pick up really quickly, really easily. It's much quicker and more social game than tennis, so you can have a really good chat, even with your opponents,” he said.
Mike Newell, another U.S. transplant to Australia but via Virginia, is a friend of Yturralde’s who is also on a national committee for Pickleball Australia.
Newell said the sport started in Bainbridge Island, Washington as a backyard game in 1965, but the sport didn’t really start gaining popularity until around 2010-2012, “and then by 2015-17 the U.S. started having national championships and gaining much more momentum, and it just got ballistic the last 10 years.”
In the U.S., more than 36.5 million people played pickleball from August 2021 to August 2022, according to a CNBC.com article and a report from the Association of Pickleball Professionals. According to CNBC, 14% of Americans played pickleball at least once in that 12-month period, with over 8.5 million playing pickleball eight times or more. IN recent months, star athletes like LeBron James, Tom Brady, Kevin Durant and Patrick Mahomes have invested in professional pickleball teams, the article states. Across the U.S., tennis courts are being replace by pickleball courts as investors begin flocking to the sport, it reads.
Newell said the sport really began to pick up steam in Down Under in 2017-2018.
“Although we're like 22 million (total population) over here, we're at about 25,000 (Aussies) playing (pickleball) across the country,” Newell said, “but two years ago there was about 2,000, so it's moving pretty quickly. Just in the month of January 2023 we had a 7% growth, so it’s actually trending in a similar growth rate as the U.S.”
Newell said he sees plenty of reasons people are flocking to the sport, including the games ease of learning, ease of play, a wider array of appeal “regardless of age,” easy to set up courts – “you just need a net and some tape” – and the social aspect, in addition to the fun of the sport.
“For me it was great because it’s a very competitive person,” Newell said. “I started at around 50 and I'm 55 now, and I loved that there was a senior tour. A team of 7 of us competed at the Asian Open and a lot of us went over the Florida to compete in the Men's U.S. Open. My team and I were able to compete against the No. 1 team in the world.”
Yet even though the sport is growing recreationally, competitively it’s still nothing to snuff at, as, according to Newell, “probably 80% to 85% of the pros have a strong tennis background.”
For Yturralde – who had zero tennis but a mix of different sports playing in his background, including baseball and golf in his youth as well as ping-pong in his University of Arizona college days – Newell said even though Yturralde has all around athleticism, it is “a bit unusual” that someone without a strong tennis background coming from a small town like El Centro would excel quick enough to take the top spot in any category at an international tournament in a sport they’ve only been a few years.
“Ty is a little bit of an anomaly,” Newell said. “He's one of the few that have been able to come out just as a really good (overall) athlete ... he picked it up as a very fast learner.”
“We're not seeing a lot of people who come out on top who are mainly pickleball players – the majority of the people at the Asian Open he competed with have a very strong tennis background – so I'd say it's very unusual for him to ... get to the level that he's at right now,” he said.
"It's all about being quick and having hand-eye (coordination) ... so I sort of used all those skills put together (from the sports I grew up playign) to be a good pickleball center," Yturralde said.
Yturralde said he had so much fun on the tournament that he is excited to go back again next year, as well as defend his title with his doubles partner Vishal “Vicious” Masand in September.
“It’s a just really, really fast growing sport that’s tons of fun to play,” Yturralde said.
