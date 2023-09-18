IMPERIAL COUNTY – Two recent press releases, one from the City of El Centro and the other from Brawley’s Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District, highlight the opposing views to the controversial AB 918.
This past Thursday, September 14, the Assembly Bill which seeks to consolidate the three existing healthcare districts – El Centro Regional Medical, Pioneers Memorial Health, and Heffernan – into one health care district within Imperial County and in doing so create a new district, has moved to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk after it passed the Senate Floor and Assembly Floor for concurrence during the final day of the legislative session, according to the City of El Centro’s press release.
The City of El Centro continued its support of AB 918 by submitting an updated Letter of Support last week after the bill received committee amendments the previous week, the City’s release states.
“AB 918 passed unanimously through the Senate and Assembly floors Thursday night and needs only Governor Gavin Newsom’s signature to become law,” El Centro’s release states.
"The Letter of Support from the City of El Centro states the City did not attain all of its desired provisions within the bill however, it aligns with the inherent essence of compromise, undertaken for the collective benefit of the entire County and for the benefit of the residents of the City," the release reads.
In its Letter of Support, the City also “committed to engage in sincere negotiations with the representatives of the new district, to facilitate the transfer of assets and assumption of liabilities without payment to the City,” per the release.
The El Centro City Council still currently functions as the hospital board for the El Centro Regional Medical Center.
“The City is not looking to make a profit,” City of El Centro Mayor Martha Cardenas-Singh said in the City’s release. “We want to ensure that our healthcare system continues to thrive for generations.”
“The creation of a single healthcare district in the Imperial Valley will benefit our residents with improved healthcare access, better Medical and Medi-Care reimbursements, and so much more,” she said.
However, the Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District released a statement last week strongly opposing what El Centro suggests, giving its own various points on why the Brawley-based health care district does not believe AB 918 is in the Valley’s best interests.
“Pioneers has taken a position of opposition towards AB 918 as the bill is premature,” the release from Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District states. “AB 918 attempts to create a county-wide healthcare district before any studies have been done regarding the feasibility of merging the two hospitals in the district and the funding required to support such a singular district.”
“There is a possibility of negative impacts to the residents of the imperial county that we are not aware of at this time,” that release states.
The following are the points presented in the Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District press release:
Not a true singular system:
“Under AB 918, El Centro Regional Medical Center is not legally required to enter the new system – they must negotiate in good faith,” the release states. “If a deal cannot be reached – two separate systems will still exist. AB 918 does not create a true singular county-wide system.”
No funding mechanism:
AB 918 does not provide a funding source for the new district, the PMHD release states. “AB 918 contemplates that the new board must provide a funding source or tax for the new healthcare district will increase everyone's taxes to eventually pay the $125-million-plus debt accrued by El Centro Regional Medical Center. “Your tax dollars will pay for this debt, and your vote will be needed to collect that tax.”
Loss of jobs:
The goal of AB 918 is to create savings by eliminating duplication of service. This means that duplicative job positions and services will be eliminated, resulting in further job loss in an area with high unemployment, the PHMD release states. “Supporting AB 918 will create job loss within the county,” it reads.
Interruption in healthcare:
In addition, “hospital contracts for pioneers existing operations must all be transferred or renegotiated,” the PMHD release states. “Some contracts take months to years to renegotiate and finalize. The new healthcare district has no contracts or licenses and cannot render services or bill for services to collect operating money. “While AB 918 has explicit language to transfer contracts, the reality is not so simple,” the release reads.
Higher initial startup costs:
AB 918 requires a new healthcare district that requires Heffernan to fund the initial startup costs including costs to transfer Pioneers’ assets and liabilities to the new district, the PMHD release states. “It would be cheaper and more logical to expand Pioneers to a county-wide district and change its name rather than use Calexico’s money to pay for a new district without their buy-in.”
Unequal representation:
AB 918 would create a new board to control Pioneers’ and Heffernan’s operations, “giving them only one seat each on the new board, while giving smaller populations (who do not currently provide any financial support to the Imperial County’s healthcare districts) equal representation including once each to the cities of Holtville and Imperial, one to the unincorporated areas of Seeley or Ocotillo, and one to the Quechan tribe.”
“We,” the Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District press release states, “urge our senators and assembly members to review this bill thoroughly and consider the impacts it will have on the residents of Imperial County and it's punitive effect on the residence of the Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District who will see the hospital and clinics they have supported for decades be taken away from them against their will.”
The PMHD encourages the public to voice their concerns and oppose AB 918 by reaching out to the following:
Gov. Gavin Newsom
1021 O Street, Suite 9000
Sacramento, CA 95814
Phone: (916) 445-2841
Sen. Steve Padilla
1224 State Street, Suite D
El Centro, CA 92243
Capitol Phone: (916) 651-4018
Fax: (916) 651-4918
Business Phone: (760) 335-3442
Email: senator.padilla@senate.ca.gov
Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia
1101 Airport Road, Suite D
Imperial, CA 92251
Tel: (760) 355-8656
Fax: (760) 355-8856
