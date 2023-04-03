IMPERIAL – Old timey outfits, farm equipment, classic cars, banjos and butter churners out in full force at the Imperial County Historical Society and Pioneers’ Museum’s annual Pioneers’ Day event, on Saturday, April 1, at Pioneers’ Museum in Imperial.
In addition to have the Pioneers’ Museum exhibits open for free to the community on the day, there were a bevy of little looks into the past of how life used to be for the Imperial Valley’s pioneer settlers, via stations for butter churning, coffee grinding, cow milking, ragdoll making, quilting, sewing, old machine demonstrations, turn of the century farm equipment on display and other attractions such as hay rides, gold panning, a car show, live music, food and snacks for sale.
About 1,325 attended the event, with over 100 volunteers and about 20 different organizations utilized to make it happen, according to event coordinators and Pioneer's Museum Director Caitlin Chávez.
In addition for the event being a fundraiser for the museum to continue its operations, Chávez said the event also serves as a way for people to “think about the past” as a way to “reflect, celebrate and honor those pioneers that settled this area but also have fun and learn.”
“Today is a day to think about the people who first came out here to live in the desert 100-plus years ago and the lives that they would have led, the types of habits they would have had, even things that we take for granted today, like making butter,” she said. “(It’s a way to) think about how things were different then versus how things are today.”
“We’re still kind of getting in the hang of things again post-COVID,” she said, but Chávez also said people are “excited” to look around at the displays and inside the museum itself.
“A lot of people still don’t know about the museum … we’re still trying to let people know about what a treasure we have here,” she said, “so the response has been really positive.”
“It’s a celebration of our relatives and ancestors who moved in here in the first decade of the 20th century … but it’s also a way for the community to come out here and get a look at the museum,” former board member and long-time volunteer, Holtville resident Deborah Thornburg, said.
“A lot of people don’t came out here (to the museum) because they think, ‘Oh I’ll go out there someday,’ and then when they do come out for this event they’re generally surprised and pleased with what they see here,” she said.
Thornburg said the Pioneers’ Museum is always in need of volunteers to help its operations.
“It’s a great turnout today; a lot of kids,” Thornburg said, “and we’re always, always glad to see the kids out here.”
And turnout the children, and their families, did, with some families attending in multiple generations.
“For me (I attend the car show) just that I get to mingle with my friends and family,” long-time Calexico resident David Castro, currently of El Centro, said as he looked at the Imperial Valley Sunrunners and Drifters car clubs cars on display.
“We’ll do anything to come out and support our own in the Imperial Valley,” Imperial resident Tirzah Becker said, as she donned a car club shirt in support of her grandfather, Brent Boutwell, who was showcasing his restored 1955 Chevrolet 3800 Suburban car, which used to be a mini-school bus, he said.
Seemingly every item on display at the Pioneers’ Day event had a rich history to it, which Boutwell illustrated by going into the history of his ’55 Chevy.
“It cost me $2 to transfer the title,” he said, retelling the story of how he bought the car from a friend and it became a staple to his family for a long while before its restoration.
“We are a repository for the history for the people who settled in the Imperial Valley but we continue to do outreach and tell the stories of people that live here presently, and we’re hoping to tell the stories of people that live here in the future,” Chávez said.
“It really brings out the little kid in everybody,” she said.
And that it did. As children and adults of all ages meandered around the grounds, taking in the various sites, as the “IV Ramblers” played another old folk tune, a member for Imperial Valley Mineral & Gem Society could be heard saying, “They’re playing songs I haven’t sung since grade school.”
“It feeled like I was trying to make a toy,” 5-year-old El Centro resident Ava Campos said at the butter churning station, “because I had to turn it,” she added after turning the crank as her parents looked on.
To contact Pioneers' Museum to set up a tour for schools or inquire about volunteering, call (760) 352-3211 during their regular business hours.
