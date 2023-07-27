BRAWLEY – Pioneers Memorial Hospital (PMH) recently expanded its range of staffing partners to include a senior care facility located at 320 Cattle Call Drive in Brawley, and celebrated the ribbon cutting of its newly incorporated facility now under the new name, Pioneers Skilled Nursing Center.
The long-time senior care facility situated on Brawley’s west end was once known as Royal Convalescent Hospital, but was renamed Imperial Heights Healthcare and Wellness Centre after some time.
The ribbon cutting occurred just outside the building’s automatic sliding doors, hosting an audience of about 50-60 people, which included members of the community, PMH board members, as well as current and future staff, and lasted less than ten minutes amidst the afternoon sun, 110 degree heat, and notable humidity.
Following this, attendees shuffled indoors and down the dimly lit halls lined with smiling staff and residents in wheelchairs. Swamp coolers and fans intended for residents occupied empty corners at every turn, and some attendees in the reception room forewent visiting vendor booths, opting instead to stand where small pockets of relatively cool air existed.
Some residents joined in the celebration and enjoyed free fruit popsicles while proponents and politicians of the recent partnership paid their dues, many sporting heavily drenched suits and dress shirts. After about an hour, the facility endured a partial blackout, which later led to the complete loss of electricity for an extended period of time. Staff with battery operated lanterns tended to bedridden residents first, ushering out attendees who wished to leave amidst the chaotic conditions as they could.
Upon attempting to leave the facility, rapidly flickering lights in already dimly lit corridors disoriented some.
PMH Nursing Services Coordinator Marselle Cooke said, prior to the blackout, that residents should expect a higher quality of care with PMH now under the facility's ownership, as well as more access to enrichment activities.
When it comes to addressing residents’ basic needs like food and nutrition, Cooke says, “Well, we can definitely help with that because we have a good dietician on our team.”
PMH now hopes to drastically transform decades of what has proven to be consistently poor service at the convalescent hospital location, according to various online and locals' accounts.
