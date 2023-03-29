IMPERIAL COUNTY – The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) announced that El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) will relinquish their status as a base hospital station for Imperial County to Pioneer’s Memorial Healthcare District (PMHD), who will continue to coordinate the local base hospital designation efforts.
A base hospital is responsible for providing online medical direction of Advanced Life Support care within a local emergency medical service (EMS) system and ensures policy compliance by offering oversight and online medical direction to EMS personnel, according to a press release issued by the Imperial County Public Health Department on Tuesday, March 28.
In December 2022, ECRMC notified the ICPHD about their desire to discontinue their designation as the base station as the hospital also announced the closing of its Maternal and Child Services Department due to financial difficulties.
In January of this year, ECRMC elected to continue to serve as base hospital station for a period of three months, in order to find a way to fund the nearly $250,000 annual cost of being a base hospital.
According to an update by Imperial County Emergency Medical System Medical Director Dr. Kathy Staats on March 28, “This has been a rapid transition … we are working to ensure that there is no interruption of EMS coverage in the Valley,” Staats said.
The designation of PMH as a base hospital will continue to ensure that all patients are transported to the nearest and most appropriate emergency room, according to the press release.
The press release also said discussions have taken place among the ICPHD and the two hospitals regarding the best way to move forward to ensure there was no impact to the citizens of Imperial County and no disruption in the level of emergency care provided to the community since January.
Both hospitals and the local public health department are working together to ensure a smooth transition, reads the press release, and it is anticipated that the transition and onboarding process for moving the base hospital designation to PMHD will be completed by the end of June of this year.
The healthcare entities have underscored that a coordinated transition is taking place to ensure that emergency healthcare and advanced life support for Imperial County residents are not impacted, the press release reads.
Any individual needing emergency care should continue to dial 911 to access local emergency medical services, it reads.
“We are very happy to be a part in this,” Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District Interim CEO Damon Sorensen said. “Certainly Pioneers thinks this is a very valuable and important service for our community to continue to have a base hospital station,” he said.
