BRAWLEY – Pioneers Memorial Hospital (PMH) welcomed its new status as Imperial County’s base station for Emergency Medical Services (EIMS) and Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) personnel during its afternoon launch party held on the PMH lawn here on Friday, June 30.
A range of functional responsibilities were transferred officially on Saturday at 7 a.m., and include the important role of providing real-time medical direction for EMTs and paramedics out on the field, on the scene, and in transit.
PMH CEO Damon Sorensen spoke first at the event, recapping the financial struggles the institution has seen in the past and now hopes to leave behind.
According to Sorensen, in the first five months of the fiscal year from July to November, PMH saw an average of $1.1 million in losses. From December to May, however, the small town institution has seen a complete turnaround to the tune of an average of $750,000 in income.
“A lot of the things we’re doing will continue to pick up steam and just get better as we go forward,” Sorensen said, noting that achievements were made possible by focusing on team members, helping them develop, and investing in their overall success.
He noted that service is also an area of improvement that Pioneers hospital will be emphasizing.
“A lot of people go somewhere else for their healthcare,” Sorensen said, elaborating on the well known phenomena in the Imperial Valley of locals seeking healthcare outside of the Valley. “We want to invite those people back in to visit our health system, but until we have a top level of service we don’t want to do that, because when they come back in we want them to have a great experience.”
Sorensen commended the ability of PMH to absorb all of the OB, PEDs, and NICU business in the county, calling the move “a real stretch” that required all personnel to go “above and beyond." Sorensen said PMH delivers an average of 2,200 baby deliveries per year, putting the program in the top 5% of hospitals in the nation in terms of size.
Recent decisions have also led to the Brawley-based institution to partner with Imperial Heights Nursing Home, which has struggled for years financially. As of April 1, 2023, the facility has been certified by the state to acquire PMH nurses. Sorensen called the 100-bed nursing home a “huge resource to the community” and said each is happy to have the other on board.
Partners and collaborators were thanked immensely, including Emergency Room and EMS workers, as well as the Imperial County Local Health Authority, which donated $200,000 towards the base station’s first year startup costs.
Sorensen stressed the importance of the funds for training nurses and staff whom patients directly rely on.
“When we work together in the community we can really do some amazing thing," he said, "and I’d like to see more of that happen.,
Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District Board President Catalina "Katy" Alcantara-Santillan said the board “did not hesitate” to work with EMS, who initially reached out to PMH with the proposition. She extended a special thanks to the staff who have been “willing and able” to take on the challenge.
As the El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) did serve as the base hospital previously for many years, Imperial County Medical Director Dr. Kathy Staats took care to express immense gratitude towards the institution for their “significant service."
PMH Nursing Services Coordinator Marselle Cooke then retroactively presented a check to Director of Emergency Services Oscar Garcia, and was used to purchase the custom shirts crew members donned at the June 30 event.
Having served as an emergency nurse since 1990, Garcia said he has seen both PMH and ECRMC go through their fair share of challenges, calling the base station transfer a “turning point."
“Our commitment moving forward is not going to be easy, but we will work together,” Garcia said. He spoke on behalf of his crew, promising to collaborate and build trust with ECRMC as the two entities now proceed to function cooperatively as a singular EMS system in Imperial County.
“It is really not about us, this is about the next generation,” Garcia said.
The state of the financial relationship between PMH and ECRMC remains unknown at this time.
