IMPERIAL – The founding mission of Imperial County Historical Society (ICHS) upon its formation in 1928 was preservation of the life histories of the early settlers to the area. Through the generations, this has included histories of various ethnic immigrants and American migrants who moved to the valley throughout the 20th century; experiences of residents and famous figures alike who witnessed and played a part in the transformation of the Valley.
The Imperial County Historical Society’s collections swelled in the decades following its founding, contents held throughout the county at the fairgrounds in a small museum, and in nooks and crannies of members’ homes and businesses. On behalf of a successful fundraising campaign led by a building committee, Pioneers’ Museum opened in 1992 and was funded entirely through the donations of ICHS members, private citizens, local businesses and civic organizations. The building of the museum ensured that the museum collections would be properly housed, preserved, and shared with the public to educate all on Imperial Valley history.
For the past thirty years, staff and volunteers worked diligently to scan more than 50,000 photos, objects, archives and library items. These efforts, led by former CEO Lynn Housouer, Mike Anderholt and many others, have led the way for current archivist, Tyler Brinkerhoff, to take the next steps to share Pioneers’ Museum’s collections online. Working with web developer, Candace Nelson, and the PastPerfect content management system, Brinkerhoff launched 10,000 photos from the Leo Hetzel collection, the Imperial Irrigation District photograph collection, and other listings from the library, object, and archival collection on the museum website this past spring.
“In making Pioneers’ Museum’s collections available online, the ICHS board and Pioneers’ Museum leadership team aim to increase the awareness of the value of the collection to not only the Imperial Valley, but to all of California, the United States, and the world,” Brinkerhoff said.
Even though the Hetzel photograph collection is available on the museum website, Pioneers’ Museum also wants to share it with the Online Archive of California (OAC). Alyssa Montes, an archival volunteer who joined this spring, is wrapping up a months-long project of creating a finding aid of the large photograph collection that encapsulates the first fifty years of Imperial County development.
“Through the creation of this finding aid, not only will in-house researchers be able to identify various characteristics of more than 6,000 Hetzel photos, but it will also put Imperial County on the map in its inclusion with other archival resources from across the state of California,” Brinkerhoff said.
Another archival volunteer who joined this summer, Alyssa Redfern, is working on creating a finding aid for the Cactus and Succulent Society collection. Recently discovered in the archives during spring cleaning, the Cactus and Succulent Society collection is one of 35 historic collections accepted into the Pioneers’ Museum archives this year. With Alyssa’s help, the museum plans to use this collection to support future online and outdoor exhibits to share more about hobbies and interests of local citizens in collecting international cacti.
Even with the immense amount of work completed by staff and volunteers and advances in technology, digitization is a slow, tedious process with multiple steps to ensure the addition of metadata and other descriptors so that the information can be shared across various servers and content management systems, said Brinkerhoff.
Throughout the year, there are several volunteers working on scanning photos from other collections. Volunteers Reyes Treviso and Mike Nicholas are currently working on scanning the Lou Gesler negative collection, and have completed scanning over 12,000 of 30,000 negatives. The Gesler negative collection is significant because Lou Gesler took photographs in Brawley for around 30 years covering school dances, family photos, new baby photos, weddings and other events. Mike Nicholas has enjoyed scanning the images because he has found multiple photographs of his late wife Beryl (Pollock) Nicholas, which he did not know existed until he scoured through thousands of negatives.
Another photo collection, the Padilla collection, comprises more than 4,200 civic and school group photos, community celebrations, society and personal family photos around the Valley and beyond. This collection is in the processing stage, with metadata entered by volunteer Mike Anderholt. This painstaking work will ensure its accessibility when the museum moves forward with uploading digitized images to online searchable collections on their website.
Beyond the archives, Pioneers’ Museum’s galleries are in the initial stages of cataloging and digitizing their collections. The Swiss Gallery has had 51 Swiss Schwingfest pamphlets dating from 1936 to 2022 digitized by volunteers Karen Felder, Mike Anderholt, Georganne Guillen, and Lexis Smith. The Korean Gallery has had two high school volunteers digitize 55 photographs; they have completed an inventory, taken photographs of all of the objects in their collection, and are inputting the items into PastPerfect. Brinkerhoff is steadily training volunteers to complete digitization work and guide them in updating both their physical gallery spaces and developing future digital exhibitions.
Throughout the museum, many significant projects are developing in the archives and beyond. Pioneer stories previously hidden in the archives are coming to light not only as our volunteers process and digitize, but also as outside researchers request information from the archives.
While the most common research requests are for copies of photos or about family history, we are frequently called to search on other topics such as labor, politics, and the Salton Sea from scholars ranging in age from high schoolers to doctoral students from around California and across the United States.
Pioneers’ Museum’s digitization efforts are funded in part by grants, including awards from the Warne Foundation and the Bergstrom Foundation, in addition to private donations and proceeds generated from selling archival images.
For more information about archival research or purchasing historic images from the collections, the public can reach out to archivist Tyler Brinkerhoff at archivist@pioneersmuseum.net.
