IMPERIAL – Imperial County Historical Society and Pioneers’ Museum presents its annual Pioneers’ Day from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., this Saturday, April 1.
According to a press release from Pioneers’ Museum, the public can “enjoy an educational day of historical-based activities along with food for purchase and live entertainment.”
The event will include educational activities, outdoor demonstrations of blacksmithing, leather tooling, gold-panning, and cow-milking and other activities such as roping and hayrides. Inside the museum building, further historical demonstrations will be on display or for interaction, including butter churning and coffee grinding. There will be art activities inspired by turn-of-the-century handicrafts including sewing demonstrations, rag doll making, and paper quilt collages, the release states.
The NAF El Centro Color Guard will lead attendees into an opening ceremony, including a welcome speech from the Pioneers’ Museum new leadership team as well as a medley of patriotic tunes from the Imperial Valley Chorale Society/Imperial Valley College Master Chorale. The event will feature live performances by Danny Walker and his family as well as the “IV Ramblers.”
In addition, the Imperial Valley Sunrunners car club will have a collection of custom and classic cars on display, sponsored by El Centro Motors. There will also be several historic engines and agricultural machines demonstrations throughout the day, per the release.
Additionally, food will be available for purchase, including vendors with pulled pork sandwiches, roasted peanuts, and other snacks and drinks for sale. “To satisfy your sweet tooth,” a bake shop will have with an assortment of options including muffins, cookies, cinnamon rolls, and pecan pies, the release reads. Old-fashioned ice cream will also be available for purchase. A beer garden with refreshments will be for sale for adults, the release also reads.
Lastly, the Pioneers’ Museum Gift Shop is planning a sidewalk sale where they will be selling jewelry, fabric, and more “for bargain prices,” along with a brand-new photography book by Glenda and Marvin Lewis, and a “dazzling” collection of Colorado desert wildflowers, per the release.
Admission to this event and participation in activities is free to the public. Food and gift shop items are available for purchase. Parking for the event is available across the street in the Imperial Valley College parking lot.
For more information, please call (409) 352–1165. Pioneers’ Museum can be found on social media on Instagram @ichs.pioneersmuseum and Facebook @ImperialCountyHistoricalSociety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.