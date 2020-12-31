Plancarte begins second term
District 2 County Supervisor Luis A. Plancarte was sworn in Wednesday to his second term of office during a small intimate ceremony, with his wife and children present. Clerk of the Board of Supervisors Blanca Acosta administered the oath of office and Father Mark Edney of St. Mary's Church provided an invocation. Plancarte was re-elected in the March 3 primary election. During his remarks, he expressed his appreciation to the residents of Imperial County for their support. He also expressed gratitude to county employees for their dedicated service, especially during these unprecedented times. COURTESY PHOTO

