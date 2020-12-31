Plancarte begins second term

District 2 County Supervisor Luis A. Plancarte was sworn in Wednesday to his second term of office during a small intimate ceremony, with his wife and children present. Clerk of the Board of Supervisors Blanca Acosta administered the oath of office and Father Mark Edney of St. Mary's Church provided an invocation. Plancarte was re-elected in the March 3 primary election. During his remarks, he expressed his appreciation to the residents of Imperial County for their support. He also expressed gratitude to county employees for their dedicated service, especially during these unprecedented times. COURTESY PHOTO
Celebrate the Class of 2020
Submit an announcement of your favorite graduate to have them featured in our Virtual Graduation 2020 online special section. Tout their accomplishments, share their photos, and wish them well!
Right Now
- Humidity: 26%
- Cloud Coverage:4%
- Wind: 5 mph
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:44:29 AM
- Sunset: 04:46:34 PM
Today
Sunny skies. High 66F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
A mainly sunny sky. High 69F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Featured
Most Popular
Articles
- Hamby challenges special service contracts
- Inspection uncovers violations at detention facility
- City billed $30K for ICSO help
- VALLEY BRIEFS: Tractor accident victim airlifted
- Valley Briefs: Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run
- Counseling center move met resistance from the start
- Survey data will shape local vaccine plan
- Valley Briefs: Cars at repair service burglarized
- Inicia Tesoro envío de apoyo por 600 dólares
- No surprise regarding top story of 2020
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.