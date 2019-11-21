Playoff preview: semifinals edition

The quarterfinal week of football playoff action was all about coming through (or else not coming through) in the clutch for Imperial Valley teams.
Three out of the four local squads still in contention found themselves in tight, one-score battles not decided until the waning moments of the game, and the one local squad that managed to find and keep some breathing room — top-seeded CIF-SDS Division V entrant Vincent Memorial — had to make do without a key contributor in season-long starting quarterback Hernan Olivas.
Yet despite the touch-and-go times, it was a largely successful week for the Valley boys. Of the quarterfinalists, only Holtville faltered, losing to Mission Bay 21-14. Vincent, Central and Brawley all survived and advanced.
Each now faces a tough semifinal matchup, and the odds on them all making it through look pretty long — notwithstanding the supremely tantalizing possibility of Central and Brawley both pulling off upsets to meet in the Division III championship game.
(1) Vincent Memorial vs. (4) Francis Parker
As was the case last week, it’s the Vincent Memorial Scots (10-1) who have the easiest path forward, but this time their victory seems like less of a stone cold lock, and more of a “well, they probably should win.”
The Scots will be facing off against the fourth-seeded Francis Parker Lancers in a game scheduled to be played at Central’s Cal Jones Field (the Spartans being away for their own semifinal).
Francis Parker (6-5) is a puzzle of a team. After finishing out last year as the D-V runner-up to Orange Glen, the Lancers have had an up and down 2019.
They started of the season with an inexplicable-in-hindsight 13-7 loss to El Cajon Valley, and later were absolutely blown out (47-7) to a NorCal-based Menlo School team that finished the year 3-7, but they also finished undefeated atop the Pacific League (probably on the whole a better league than the Manzanita, give or take Army-Navy) with a win over 9-3 La Jolla Country Day — currently alive and well in the SDS D-IV bracket.
This matchup has the feeling of one that really could go either way.
The good news for the Scots is that the Lancers’ successes have been largely thanks to their offense (their win over Country Day was 58-50), and their offense’s success has been largely dependent on establishing the rush, with 2,834 of their 3,766 total yards coming on the ground.
This is good news for Vincent because, well, they don’t let anybody establish the rush. Last week’s quarterfinal preview mentioned that the Scots had not allowed a 100-yard rusher all season. That streak is still very much alive.
El Cajon Valley ran the ball 25 times last week … for just 24 yards. That’s 0.96 yards per carry. Damarius Hyde — who had rushed for 169 yards and three scores in the Braves’ first round win over Mountain Empire (and 130 yards and a TD in their Week 1 win over Francis Parker) — was completely erased from the game, logging just three carries for 5 yards.
There’s some question as to how directly Vincent’s success will translate against Francis Parker, which tends to spread the love on the ground (the Lancers have five 400-yard rushers this season, led by Trevor Brokowski with 566), but the Scots’ defensive dominance was so extensive against the Braves that even if they had given up another 100 yards, their numbers would still look pretty good.
Against El Cajon Valley, the Scots’ all-universe defensive tackle Baraquiel Fimbres had video game stats — no, wait, that’s selling them short — he put up large hadron collider numbers. His final line was 20 tackles, including 10 for a loss with five sacks.
His teammates weren’t far behind.
Altogether the Scots had 26 tackles for a loss and 10 sacks, plus 22 quarterback hurries. If they can live in sophomore QB Gervy Alota’s face like that, it’s hard to see the Lancer moving the ball with anything like efficiency.
The big question is how efficiently the Scots will be able to move the ball themselves. They weren’t doing so hot last week. Backup QB Alejandro Cervantes was mostly a game manager, handing the ball off and throwing screens and slants. He didn’t seem to be quite in sync with his receivers, and his being under center deprived the Scots of one of their more dynamic pass-catching options.
If Olivas continues to be absent from the team, the pressure on their defense will continue to creep up.
The Scots also figure to be without running back Max Diaz this week. He suffered what appeared to be a serious knee injury against the Braves and had to be carted away. Diaz had been one of the Scots’ more reliable runners up to that point.
One last thing to keep an eye on will be field conditions. Cal Jones has been pretty soggy following Tuesday’s downpour. Traction could be an issue for both sides.
(5) Central vs. (1) Scripps Ranch
Last week the Division III five-seed, Central (10-2) went up against a team the numbers said was better, and they won. It was close (30-26 over fourth-seeded San Diego High), but they did it.
This week the Spartans will be playing as an underdog again, but this time “underdog” won’t need the air-quotes.
They’re going up against top-ranked Scripps Ranch. The Falcons (11-0) are one of just two undefeated teams left in the entire San Diego Section (all divisions), the other being D-II Bishop’s.
There’s no ifs ands or buts about it. If Central wants to win this one, they’re going to have to play one hell of a game.
Offensively, the Falcons try to do a lot of the same things the Spartans do, though their sets aren’t identical. They spread the field and run with power. Coach’s son Nicholas Gardinera is the bell cow. He has 1,564 yards and 20 TDs on the season including 146 and four in Scripps’ 42-7 quarterfinal win over West Hills. They also throw when and where they can.
QB Luke Durkin is in the same statistical ballpark as Central’s Deniro Osuna (1,863 yards to 2,115), and though he doesn’t appear to be as pure of a thrower he seems to make solid reads on the move.
But Scripps Ranch’s offense isn’t what makes them scary. It’s solid for sure, but the Spartans have some playmakers on defense. Central really gets after the ball (11 interceptions and 17 fumble recoveries this year) and tend to be at their best when up against a team that has a run/pass balance that tilts towards the former.
When it comes to defense, however, it’s the Falcons’ who are really next level. The only team to score multiple touchdowns on them this year was Kearny, which managed two in the course of a 34-13 loss on Oct. 4.
San Diego, the team that just finished pushing the Spartans to the brink, got swallowed whole (34-6) by Scripps Ranch when the two met earlier this year.
Patrick Henry, which averaged almost 40 points per game and scored 70 against Kearny, managed just eight against the Falcons.
The list of victims goes on.
It’s hard to guess, outside looking in, what the Spartans’ need to do to crack this egg. Angel Nava-Esparza has been huge on the ground so far in the playoffs (236 yards, nine touchdowns), but the Falcons don’t typically get gashed there. So maybe Osuna needs to outdo himself in the air, but the Falcons aren’t too permissive there either. It’s a genuine mystery.
Spartan fans have to hope the coaching staff susses something out though, or it could be a tough night.
(7) Brawley vs. (3) La Jolla
Rounding out the semifinalists is Brawley. The seventh-seeded Wildcats (9-3), like the Spartans, enter their Friday game as a true road underdog, set to play the third-seeded La Jolla Vikings (7-4).
But the role of underdog is nothing new to these Wildcats, who went into last week looking up at second-seeded Hilltop and lived to tell the tail, winning 34-33 on a fourth-quarter field goal by Xavier Pereyda. They shouldn’t head into this one quaking in their boots.
Of course, boot-quaking or no, Brawley’s still got a tall task.
There’s plenty of reason to believe that, seeding aside, La Jolla could be a considerably tougher foe than Hilltop was.
The Vikings have played an absolutely killer schedule this year — one that makes Imperial’s annual non-conference slate look like a soft option — and has come out looking pretty rosy.
Playing in the mostly Division II Eastern League, La Jolla emerged as the undefeated champ with wins over teams like Christian and Morse. The only team the Vikings failed to be competitive with this season was Division I Lincoln. They’re not the kind of team to get sucker-punched.
Which is a bummer, because sucker-punching was key to Brawley’s win over Hilltop. The Wildcats came out and raced to a 14-0 first-quarter lead before Hilltop was able to collect itself, after which the Lancers proceeded to put up some serious yardage (480) total in a furious comeback effort that ultimately fell just short.
La Jolla is just a solid all-around team that doesn’t take much in the way of mess.
The Vikings’ offense is a spread show led by sophomore QB Jackson Stratton — who’s gotten better as the season has gone along — and junior RB Max Smith, who had four touchdowns in La Jolla’s quarterfinal win over Mater Dei Catholic.
Defensively they’ve got a number of plus playmakers, anchored by the linebacker corps of Smith, Jack Wiese and Dirk Germon — each of whom has 10-plus tackles for a loss and multiple sacks on the season. They can be run on (a little) and they can be thrown on (a bit), but almost never to excess.
Against Hilltop, the Wildcats were able to run wild with Blake Krigbaum going for 266 yards and frosh QB Ethan Gutierrez jumping out for 115 more, but those numbers seem like they’ll be tough to match against the Vikings.
But that’s almost beside the point. It feels like, if Brawley wants to keep its upset streak alive, its main focus should be plugging the leaks on defense.
